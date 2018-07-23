Chiefs fans meet cheerleaders, K.C. Wolf

(ST. Joseph, Mo.)- The official start to training camp isn't until Thursday, but Chiefs fans met some of the team's cheerleaders and mascot K.C. Wolf Sunday.

"Kids enjoy meeting the cheerleaders, K.C. Wolf because they don't get that chance every day," East Hills marketing director Miu Sutton said. "It's just a great event for the community."

Kansas City Chiefs training camp begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.