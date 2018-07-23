(ST. Joseph, Mo.)- The official start to training camp isn't until Thursday, but Chiefs fans met some of the team's cheerleaders and mascot K.C. Wolf Sunday.
"Kids enjoy meeting the cheerleaders, K.C. Wolf because they don't get that chance every day," East Hills marketing director Miu Sutton said. "It's just a great event for the community."
Kansas City Chiefs training camp begins on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
The official start to training camp isn't until Thursday, but Chiefs fans met some of the team's cheerleaders and mascot K.C. Wolf Sunday.
Related Content
- Chiefs fans meet cheerleaders, K.C. Wolf
- KC Voters Approve New Single-Terminal KCI
- St. Joseph Business Leaders Watching KC Interest in Amazon
- KC pastor looks to restore St. Joseph church
- Business donates fans to families
- Chiefs Schedule Released
- Mustangs to Host Annual Fan Fest
- KCP&L Donates Fans to Local Agencies
- Duffy Fans 7, Royals Top Brewers
- Mustangs use video to enhance fan interaction