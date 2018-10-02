Chiefs undefeated season leads to big demand for merchandise

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- Plenty of excitement surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs this year, especially with quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting off to the fast start and the team undefeated at 4-0 and some St. Joseph businesses are starting to cash in.

The Rally House in St. Joseph has had trouble keeping Chiefs merchandise on the shelves since the season started.

It's not a huge surprise that the No. 1 hot item for Chiefs' fans is a Mahomes jersey.

Fans believe he's been the key to the fast start and could be what has been needed to put the team over the top.

"So definitely bringing in a new quarterback, someone who has such potential at a young age," Rally House Manager Chloe King said. "It's really good for the team and excited for fans to watch a winning team. We want our team to win at home or away . We want them to win every day. So I think having Patrick Mahomes on the team has been really good."

King said crowds were slow Monday morning but picked up as the afternoon went on, especially as people were going home from work and school.