Child Advocacy Center Changes Name of Organization

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Northwest Missouri organization has officially changed the name of their non-profit.

The Northwest Missouri Children's Advocacy Center announced they will now be known as the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy center.

The 25-year-old non-profit organization works with law enforcement, medical personal at Children's Mercy Hospital, the Juvenile Office and the Prosecuter's Office to help children who have suffered abuse.

The organization said the new name is more fitting for their true focus and mission.

"We wanted what we do to be more about the children and more about us," Melissa Birdsell, executive director, said. "So we really are looking at ways to change the culture within our CAC to make sure that our focus is always on the child and what we want to do for the child, what we can do for the child and how we can help the child."

Voices of Courage has provided 688 forensic interviews, and over 1,500 counseling sessions for children in Northwest Missouri.