Police Investigating after Child Shot in St. Joseph Apartment Building

The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed a child was shot at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 12, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed a child was shot at an apartment building Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. at the 1900 block of S. 12th St.

Authorities said the victim was a female child less than five-years-old. Capt. Jeff Wilson, SJPD, described the child's injuries as serious, and said she was transported to Mosaic Life Care.

Police aren't releasing any details of how the shooting happened, or the condition of the child at this time.

"What you are seeing right now is we are just getting into the initial phases of conducting this investigation and trying to figure out how this shooting took place," Wilson said.

Wilson said other children were on-scene when the shooting happened.

KQ2 will continue following this story, check back for updates.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
