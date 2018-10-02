City inches forward on Riverfront development

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city inched forward on plans to develop the Riverfront, Tuesday.

The City of St. Joseph hired landscape and urban design firm SWT Designs, Inc., to put together a redevelopment plan for the Riverfront. City officials, firm representatives, and community members met at Remington Nature Center to discuss the project.

Landscape Architect with SWT, Cale Doornbos, asked individuals what they wanted to see in the finished product. Many community members expressed concerns about implementation of the plan.

One community member said every 10 years the city presents a Riverfront development plan and then nothing happens.

Doornbros said it was a concern he's heard at multiple meetings. He said this plan will include concrete, practical steps so that the city has a road map when the firm is done. But the architect said the plan is just a plan unless someone in the city begins to champion the project.

Community members spoke about wanting to see a marina, RV park, dock and other river features.

Doornbros said the plan will build up to some bigger projects but the firm also wants the City and community to think infrastructure. He said smaller projects like lights, water sources and trails. The project stretches south of Riverfront Park to north of St. Joseph Frontier Casino.

The development plan was originally estimated at $175,000. Doornbros said over the next month the firm will sit down, review all the information they collected, and begin to draft plans. SWT plans to have a final draft by Feb. 2019.