City Begins Capital Improvement Program Campaign

St. Joseph, Mo.- St. Joseph voters will go to the polls in six short weeks for primary elections for several offices, and to vote whether to renew the city's half-cent capital improvement program tax.

"The beauty of the capital improvement program is that every single project has been completed as promise, so it provides amenities, recreational and culture, along with infrastructure and safety for our residents and for those who visit as well," Communications Manager Mary Robertson said. "It's not a new tax, it's a continuation of a tax and nearly 42 percent of it is paid by non-residents."

Voters will determine the fate of the CIP tax on August 7.