City Candidates Gathered for Public Forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Candidates for city council and mayor took part in a public forum Tuesday night at Missouri Western State University.

The Political Science Department at Missouri Western hosted the event.

City Council candidates discussed topics on crime, jobs and community appearance while mayoral candidates were asked about the city charter, the role of the city manager and economic development.

Another forum will be held Thursday at Missouri Western for the at-large city council candidates.

The primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 6.