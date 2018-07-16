City Council Considers Fee Increase

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

A bill to increase admission fees at the Remington Nature Center will be voted on during Monday's City Council meeting.

The bill would increase all fees by one dollar at the Nature Center bringing the cost for general admission tickets for adults to $4.00. St. Joseph city officials say that the increase would help pay for rising operation costs at the center.

Jeff Atkins, the Assistant Director of the St. Joseph Parks Department, says that increasing fees is never easy but is needed to keep up with rising costs.

"I hope people understand that as expenses go up, fees have to go up along with it." Atkins said. "We do our very very best to make things affordable and we understand that people just don't have all the money in the world to throw around."

If the increase is approved, this will be the first time admission fees have been increased at the Nature Center since it opened in 2008.