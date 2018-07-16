(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)
A bill to increase admission fees at the Remington Nature Center will be voted on during Monday's City Council meeting.
The bill would increase all fees by one dollar at the Nature Center bringing the cost for general admission tickets for adults to $4.00. St. Joseph city officials say that the increase would help pay for rising operation costs at the center.
Jeff Atkins, the Assistant Director of the St. Joseph Parks Department, says that increasing fees is never easy but is needed to keep up with rising costs.
"I hope people understand that as expenses go up, fees have to go up along with it." Atkins said. "We do our very very best to make things affordable and we understand that people just don't have all the money in the world to throw around."
If the increase is approved, this will be the first time admission fees have been increased at the Nature Center since it opened in 2008.
Related Content
- City Council Considers Fee Increase
- City Council Eyeing Riverfront Development
- City Council Evaluates Proposed City Budget
- Council Votes to Negotiate Salary Increase with Public Safety Departments
- Council Votes for Police and Fire Salary Increase
- Teenager Running for St. Joseph City Council
- City Council Candidates Attend Final Public Forum
- City Council Discusses Non-Discrimination Policy
- City Council Brainstorms Options for Vacant Properties
- City Council Approves Regulations for Tiny Houses