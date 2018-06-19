Clear

City Council Eyeing Riverfront Development

St. Joseph's city council is looking more at riverfront development.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 11:47 PM
Updated: Jun. 18, 2018 11:48 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  At Monday night's city council meeting, council members talked a lot about activities along the riverfront and possible development ideas to attract people to the area.

The council voted unanimously to give $10,000 of its riverfront development tax money to an upcoming catfish tournament in the hope that it will help attract more participants.

Also, on the schedule for the next council meeting is a vote on approving $175,000 for a study on what to do with the city's riverfront.
During the meeting, council members agreed that a worksession might be necessary to talk about some of the details before approved the expenditure of the money.

"My wife and I travel to river cities all across the Midwest and virtually every single one of them has a riverfront either inside of their downtown or right outside of their downtown," said council member Bryan Myers. "It is beautiful, it is developed and attracts a lot of tourism and a lot of commerce. Past generations of our city have cheated us of that."

Myers said he is concerned that the city can't do much with the riverfront near downtown until MoDOT decides what they'll do with Interstate 229. There has been talk about removing that bridge because of its costly upkeep.
 

