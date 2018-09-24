(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council members will decide Monday night whether to create a new human resources department and hire a new director.
The city eliminated the human resources department in 2011 as part of a cost cutting move.
Reestablishing the department means hiring a new HR director. The position would pay around $85,000.
Human resources currently operates out of the Administrative Services department.
Related Content
- City Council looks to add human resources department
- City Council Eyeing Riverfront Development
- City Council Evaluates Proposed City Budget
- Council Votes to Negotiate Salary Increase with Public Safety Departments
- Teenager Running for St. Joseph City Council
- City Council Candidates Attend Final Public Forum
- City Council Discusses Non-Discrimination Policy
- City Council Brainstorms Options for Vacant Properties
- City Council Approves Regulations for Tiny Houses
- City council approves increase for police pensions
Scroll for more content...