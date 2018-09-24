Clear

City Council looks to add human resources department

The city eliminated the human resources department in 2011 as part of a cost cutting move.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 3:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 5:40 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council members will decide Monday night whether to create a new human resources department and hire a new director.

Reestablishing the department means hiring a new HR director. The position would pay around $85,000.

Human resources currently operates out of the Administrative Services department.

