City Leaders React to Survey

The results of the community alliance survey, might leave the reader with a negative view of St. Joseph

"I think the perception and the reality are different," said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray.

City officials however, see the city in a different light.

"We just need to do a better job of communicating a thegood things that are happening." said McMurray.

A lot of those good things are happening downtown, Rhabecca Boerkircher heads an organization that helps the area thrive.

"St. Joseph is a marvelous community, not only to live but to raise a family in." said Boerkircher.

She's overseen the change in the downtown area over the past few years

"We've got the new murals, we've got streetscape improvements, we've got buildings that are being revitalized." said Borekircher.

She wants residents to plan a visit.

"If you haven't been downtown, you should come downtown, cause it's a lot of fun down here." said Boerkircher.

And those who visit St. Joseph seem to have no complaints,

"The responce we get from our visitors is they love our community, they love our architecture they love the things that there are to see and do." said Marci Bennett, Executive Director of the St Joseph Visitors Bureau.

You'll remember the survey said very few residents were satisfied with how crime were being handled, today the mayor had numbers of his own.

"Crime is down eleven percent year-to-date compared to last year..." said McMurray.

he adds its important to share the news when things are going in the right direction.

"...We don't do a very good job of communicating that, we need to communicate to our citizens." said McMurray.

It's that same communication he hopes will change the conversation and perception.

"Our community needs everyone's help to be a good community, and if we have some perceptions about crime that are off base, let's talk about them." said McMurray.