City Looks to Fill Hundreds of Jobs in St. Joseph

For those looking for a job in St Joseph, there's some good news according to Patt Lilly.

Scroll for more content...

"There are currently over 700 available and open in St Joseph," said Lilly. Lilly is the President and CEO of the St Joseph Chamber of Commerce, and also has some bad news for job seekers.

"The challenge for us as a community, is having people that are skilled or have the experience necessary to take these jobs." said Lilly.

So how does the city bridge this gap and bring that number down? Carolynn Sollars, Branch Manager of IMKO has this solution,

"We use several different marketing avenues here at the St. Joseph branch," said Sollars.

IMKO, a job placement agency, is dedicated to connecting more employers to employees

"We do update our website each day on job opportunities that come through" Sollars said, adding the best way to ensure job placement sucess is to get to know your clients.

"We also make sure that we meet with all our candidates, so that kinda sets us apart." said Sollars.

Another way to ensure sucess is having the resources available to make employees more marketable.

"There are opportunities for obtaining additional education and training in specific fields that can lead to a job here in St. Joseph." said Lilly

But even with all of these options on the table, ultimately its up to the applicant to seize the opportunity.

"It really comes down to people being willing to get out and seek these positions." said Lilly.

Whether that means being hired directly or working through an agency, the key is getting and staying employed.

"One of the most rewarding things in regards to working here at imko, is when we have an associate that actually completes their probationary period and offered a full-time position."