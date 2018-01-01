City Seeks New Assistant City Manager

St. Joseph officials are moving forward on a plan that’s been in the works for more than a year, as they begin searching for a new chief administrator.

The city posted a job opening for an Assistant City Manager to help City Manager Bruce Woody with day to day operations.

“The main goal of this position is to allow me a little more time out of the office. To be out with the general public as well as with staff and to spend more time on long-term strategic planning,” Woody said.

The City Council voted to allocate funds for the position to be reestablished at city hall.

“Historically this office has always had a assistant city manager, for many years. That practice went away about seven or eight years ago,” Woody said.

Despite the Council’s approval, not everyone views the new position as a top priority for the city.

“There was some disagreement. Personally at this time I could not recommend that. We’ve given the city manager several raises and other perks in his employment,” Councilwoman Barbara LaBass said. “The trend right now in business is to be more efficient, and we have to make our dollars really count for more. At this time I would have to decline that, and say the city manager might have to do some evaluating and realigning of staff to be more efficient.”

The city is seeking a professional with a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field, and at least five years of progressive government experience. They're offering full-time employment with city benefits and an approximate annual salary of $83,000.

“Communities of this size frequently will have one sometimes even two. I’ve been trying to go at it alone, but I think it would be better if I had some assistance,” Woody said.

The position is open to city employees and external applicants, although experience in city administration is preferred. To apply for the Assistant City Manager position log on to https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/1943288-0/assistant-city-manager.

Applications will be accepted through February 5.