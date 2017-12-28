City Stresses Importance of Bringing Pets Inside from Cold

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The bitter cold is not only hard on people but it's also hard on pets.

Staff at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter are reminding people to make sure their four-legged family members are safe and warm.

Staff say like people-cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite and need to be limited when spending time outdoors.

"City ordinances do state that owners need to have adequate care and control of their animals including making sure that animals have access to appropriate shelter," Jenna Keyes, St. Joseph Animal Shelter Humane Educator said.

Staff say if you can't bring your pets inside put straw inside their outdoor shelter to keep them warm and to make sure they have an adequate supply of both food and water.