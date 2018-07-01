Clear

Clouds and Cooler Temperatures Today

After a stormy night, some clouds are hanging around early Sunday. Could see a spotty shower or two but by afternoon, the clouds will begin to break up as highs warm into the low 80s.

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 12:02 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


For Monday, clear skies are expected but the heat will be moving back into the area. Once again, we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

On Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice evening for some firework displays. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
