Cloudy and Cool Saturday



After a warm and stormy Friday, the weekend begins on a different note. Saturday is expected to be much cooler with the potential for a few showers. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s. By tonight, rain showers will likely begin to mix with some snow and some light accumulation (less than half an inch) is possible tonight.

Scroll for more content...



We remain well below average on Sunday with a slight snow shower chance during the morning hours. High temps will likely max out in the upper 30s. BRRR! Should also mention that overnight lows Saturday and Sunday night will be below freezing so keep that in mind with your outdoor plants.

Heading into next week, we do see a break in the rain and snow. Temperatures begin to increase into the 50s on Monday and then near 70 on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies expected through Friday with high temps falling into the 50s by Wednesday and sticking around for the rest of the week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android