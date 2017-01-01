Cold Snap Can be Hard on Your Car

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Your car doesn't like the bitter cold weather anymore than you do.

Scroll for more content...



If you want to keep it running smoothly during the cold months ahead, there are some things to keep in mind.

Mechanics say make sure your battery is in good condition and check your wipers and cooling system.

It's also a good idea to keep an eye on tire pressure and if you do hit the road let your car warm up before driving.

"It's a good thing to let it start and run 5 to 10 minutes before you take off in it," said Collision Repair Specialist owner Dale Eaton.

It's also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded.