Cold Water Safety

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants everyone to be cautious before walking out onto the ice this winter.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 12:01 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 12:01 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Families may want to take part in ice skating or ice fishing during the winter, however, there are important things to remember before getting on the ice.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the ice needs to be at least four inches thick to be safe to walk on, however, it is difficult to find out exactly how thick the ice is.

The patrol says that children should never be left on the ice alone and if you ever see someone fall through the ice, do not attempt to rescue them. Instead, call 911 immediately. 

