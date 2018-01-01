Cold Weather Causing Serious Car Problems

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)The winter weather might be causing some serious problems for your vehicle. From low tire pressure to frozen fluids and dead batteries leaving you stranded, local mechanics are recommending you spend a little extra time on your vehicle maintenance when temperatures drop into the single digits.

Scroll for more content...

Mark Thygerson, owner of Valvoline Express Care, says winter is the time when most untreated car problems take their toll.

“During the winter, that’s when people find out they’ve got a bad battery. Really what happens during the summer the battery gets hot, when the temperature gets really warm, the battery weakens then. But it’s not until the cold hits that you really find that out. So in the winter is really what takes out most batteries,” Thygerson said.

With roads being heavily salted during the winter months, Thygerson recommends washing the underside of your vehicle when the temperatures stay above freezing to prevent your car from rusting.

“The salt on the underbelly will cause a lot of corrosion, and you will see people avoid buying cars from this neighborhood because they have a lot more rust as a result of corrosion both in the frame and up in the body,” Thygerson said. “As soon as it gets warm, I recommend a carwash and an undercarriage car wash it get it all cleaned out. In the winter it’s not going to cause much of a problem, it’s when you get it under the car and mixed in with the other parts is when it will start to corrode and do damage to your car.”

To insure the gas line of your vehicle won't freeze up, “With the ethanol gasoline, that has a lot of moisture in it, a lot of water in it. So as you put more water in the car there is water that builds up because it separates. The water builds up and it can freeze when it gets cold enough, so using a fuel dryer is very important,” Thygerson said.

Mechanics at Valvoline also recommend regularly checking your tire pressure. For every ten degrees the temperature drops, your tires will lose a pound of pressure.