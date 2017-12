As temperatures begin to drop the homeless population in St.Joseph is seeking shelter from the cold. The Salvation Army Booth Center is one of four shelters in St.Joseph looking to help get the homeless out of the cold this winter.

“The Booth Center has served St. Joseph for decades now. Providing for homeless people and homeless families throughout the day and throughout the year. This time of year we are expecting a great influx as the winter months are beginning to come upon us,” Salvation Army Major Abe Tamayo said.

The Booth Center provides shelter for homeless men, women, veterans and is the only shelter in northwest Missouri that accommodates for homeless families.

“We are the only full family shelter in Northwest Missouri. We serve greater St.Joseph and beyond and primarily Buchanan county. But the people come in as a family, and stay in tact as a family. They have a family room that has a private bath and a sitting area for the families to be together and stay in cohesion,” Tamayo said.

The Booth Center is a permanent shelter that accepts new residents throughout the year, but as the temperatures continue to drop, the Salvation Army anticipates a higher volume of residents at the shelter.Currently the center can host up to 41 individuals and four families, however all family rooms and several individual beds are occupied.

Keith McCollum is an Army National Guard veteran that has been staying at the Booth Center for the past three months while looking for a home of his own.

“It’s all good. Everyone here treats me good, so I ain’t got no complaints.I enjoy being here, I’ve been here going on three month and everything is lovely.I’m getting ready to find me a place, I’m here looking and looking hard,” McCollum said.

The center provides shelter from the cold, three hot meals each day and case management to help residents regain their independence.

“Case management is the biggest feature that we have. Our case management meets with our clients and helps them look for work, look for appointments and holds them accountable sometimes to help hassen their time here,” Tamayo said. “Our goal is to get them into their own homes, so they’re not longer homeless as quickly as we can.”

The Salvation Army is currently accepting donations to help fund their continued services at the Booth Center. For more information on the Booth Center or to make a donation call 816-232-5824.