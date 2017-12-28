Cold Weather Shelter Opens Early to Combat Freezing Temperatures

Cold weather can be difficult to handle, but for homeless men and women in St. Joseph staying warm in the winter months can be the difference between life and death.

Scroll for more content...

Community Missions is working to keep people safe during the winter months by opening up the cold weather shelter, My Brother’s House.

The shelter located on the corner of seventh street at olive is taking in homeless men off the streets during the extreme winter months.

The shelter traditionally opens from January thanks to anonymous donors, the shelter was able to open December 18 just before the temperatures dropped into the single digits.

“Last night because of the temperatures, we had two overflow that we put in the lobby of the Haven. Our intent is not in these temperatures to turn somebody away,” Community Missions Executive Director Jill Miller said.

My Brother’s House cold weather shelter will be open until March 30. From 4 p.m. until 7 a.m. the shelter provides guests with protection from the cold, shower facilities, a hot evening meal and breakfast the next morning.

Unlike the Community Mission’s other shelters St. Joseph Haven and the Juda House, My Brother’s House is a seasonal operation, used as a temporary fix for those without a place to go during cold nights.

“The Juda House is permanent residency for those who have been deemed chronically homeless under HUD [Housing and Urban Development] guidelines for those who have been living out on the streets for over a year. It’s permanent where they sign a lease and at the cold weather shelter My Brothers House, we take anyone in, we try not to turn anyone away,” Miller said.

According to Miller it takes approximately $4,000 each month to operate the cold weather shelter. If you would like to make a donation to My Brother’s House, contact Jill Miller at 816-390-8884.