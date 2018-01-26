wx_icon Saint Joseph 56°

wx_icon Maryville 54°

wx_icon Savannah 56°

wx_icon Cameron 57°

wx_icon Fairfax 57°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Elementary Students Quiz Mayoral Candidates

Sixth grade students from Coleman Elementary were able to ask St. Joseph mayor candidates their stance on current issues.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 3:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 3:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sixth grade students at Coleman Elementary were able to quiz two of St. Joseph's mayoral candidates Thursday morning. 

Scroll for more content...

Candidates Chet Lake Jr. and Bill McMurray answered questions from students as part of a civics lesson which happened to fall at the same time as the upcoming primary election. 

Students did not shy away from the big issues on drugs, crime, taxes and other major topics even including net neutrality. 

Teachers say that it's important for students to begin to get involved with how local government works.

"It is important for them to realize that government has a face," Coleman Elementary teacher Andrea Pierson said. "It's important for them to realize that face is working for them and that they do have a say in it."

Students will hold a mock election of their favorite mayoral candidate the day before the primary.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events