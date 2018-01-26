Elementary Students Quiz Mayoral Candidates

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sixth grade students at Coleman Elementary were able to quiz two of St. Joseph's mayoral candidates Thursday morning.

Candidates Chet Lake Jr. and Bill McMurray answered questions from students as part of a civics lesson which happened to fall at the same time as the upcoming primary election.

Students did not shy away from the big issues on drugs, crime, taxes and other major topics even including net neutrality.

Teachers say that it's important for students to begin to get involved with how local government works.

"It is important for them to realize that government has a face," Coleman Elementary teacher Andrea Pierson said. "It's important for them to realize that face is working for them and that they do have a say in it."

Students will hold a mock election of their favorite mayoral candidate the day before the primary.