Commission approves application to raze house

The Landmark Commission for the city of St. Joseph approved a demolition application for a building on 10th St., Tuesday.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 9:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 9:57 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Landmark Commission for the city of St. Joseph approved a demolition application for a building on 10th St., Tuesday.

Scott Kahler applied to the commission to get approval to raze a house in the Museum Hill District and diagonal from the Twin Spires. A city building inspector looked at the house on at 418 S. 10th St., he said the building was in disrepair. The inspection concluded the one of the exterior walls had broken away from the structure and was standing on its own and most of the ground floor was missing.

Members on the board lamented the decision to approve the application but said they did not want to pass the expense of demolition onto taxpayers if they had a willing private party.

The commission's next meeting will be at the beginning of November.

Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.
