Community Band Gearing Up for Spring Concerts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Community Band is warming up again after taking a break during the holidays. With the new year, they're looking to add anyone interested in playing an instrument.

"We know there's a lot of people in the community that went through high school band and some that played in college and they've kind of drifted away from it and forgot and we want them to have an opportunity to play and get it back," Roy Maxwell, one of the Community Band directors said.

The Community Band was started about six years ago when a group of local music educators got together and wanted to continue to play when they weren't teaching. The directors then decided to start advertising to the general public for anyone to be able to join.

"We're trying to encourage community members of course but also our students so that our students have another opportunity to play and another venue to play and in a different atmosphere and see their directors in a different atmosphere," Maxwell said.

The band currently has around 30 members and is always looking for anyone to join whether you are still a student or are just interested in getting back to playing an instrument.

"We're the 'Planet Fitness' of bands, we don't judge and we want everybody to come and we want everybody to have a good time. We just want to encourage more people to come. It hasn't been too long since you played," Maxwell said.

The band looks to begin pairing up concerts with the local high schools to help show the students that anyone can still perform throughout the rest of their lives.

"To give us an opportunity to play in a different venue but also to show the high school students that this is something that you can continue to do; music is a lifelong activity and we want to encourage that," Maxwell said.

The Community Band's next performance will be at East Hills Shopping Center on March 5 and will be performing alongside the Benton High School band in May.

Rehearsals are held at Benton every Monday, three times a month and the best part is, it's absolutely free.

"Costs you nothing except an hour and a half, once a week to have a good time playing music with really cool people," Maxwell said.

For more information on the St. Joseph Community Band you can check out their Facebook page.