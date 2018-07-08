Community Comes Together for Ashley Martinez

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

The Missing and Endangered NW Missouri and Surrounding Areas nonprofit organization held an event at Krug Pool Sunday in support for Ashley Martinez.

Ashley Martinez has been missing since July 6, 2004. On that day, Ashley and her younger brother were dropped off at Krug Pool by her mother, Tammy Mack. When Mack returned to pick up the children, Ashley was gone but her brother was still there. Her family believes that she had gotten into a vehicle with 32-year old Christopher Hart. Police have not called Hart a suspect in the case.

Ashley has been missing for 14 years and her family is still trying to find answers.

"I pray that, people realize, I mean we are going on 14 years," Mack said. "Our family, we need some closure."

The nonprofit organization hosted the event to provide support for the family and to find answers. A balloon launch was done in front of a tree that is dedicated to Ashley at Krug Pool. Free child ID kits were also handed out.

New flyers will be displayed in the area in hope of getting new clues.

If you have any information about the Ashley Martinez case, you are urged to contact St. Joseph Police.