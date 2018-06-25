Clear

Community Garden Vandalized with Onions

A community garden intended for hosting several types of flowers was left cluttered with onions.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 10:16 PM
Updated: Jun. 25, 2018 10:32 PM

St. Joseph- A community garden intended for hosting several types of flowers was left cluttered with onions. 

The public achievement park at 12th and Pacific was littered with onions and community members want answers. 

"We need to report that some low life not only pulled many of the beautiful flowers out of the flower beds, but they replaced them with onion plants," Park volunteer Stephen Holdenreid said. 

All of the onions have been pulled and thrown into the trash. 

Holdenreid is asking for helping tracking down the culprits. 

Randolf Seating and Mobility will donate flowers.

Any community members interested in donating can place the flowers under the bridge anytime this week.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Places to the north of St. Joseph saw some heavy rainfall and there is another chance tomorrow.
