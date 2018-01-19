Community Grant Provides Kids With Warm Winter Clothing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Living Community is working to keep kids in St.Joseph warm after weeks of bitter cold temperatures. Staff and residents of the senior living facility have been collecting winter clothing to donate to elementary students at Edison Elementary.

Sharon Evans, Foundation Director for Living Community said the project started small.

“We started at Living Community with the staff and the residents wanting to do a community service project. We decided we wanted to collect gloves, hats and scarves and other warm things we could donate for elementary aged children,” Evans said.

The group had already collected approximately 60 items when Evans applied for the Walmart Community Grant. The grant awarded Living Community $900 to collect a total of 792 item to be distributed into the St.Joseph community.

Edison Elementary received 340 pieces of winter clothing including hats, scarves and gloves for students in kindergarten through 6th grade.

Members of the Edison Student Council greeted the Living Community Foundation members Thursday afternoon to helped to sort the clothing.

While Living Community planned to split the donations between two elementary schools, the second school politely declined the donation.

“We offered them to Lake Contrary,but with the school closing they felt we probably should go ahead and give them to someone else who needs them,” Evans said.

Living Community plans to donate the remaining clothing to the Noyes Home, YWCA and various shelters in St.Joseph.