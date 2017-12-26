Community Mourns Loss of Local Hero

An American soldier and a local hero will put to rest in St.Joseph.After years of service to his country and a dedicated servitude to the veterans of St.Joseph, Commandant Jerry Murphy of Detachment 180 has passed away.

The 75 year old veteran passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at Mosaic Life Care, leaving a lasting legacy for Marines and veterans to follow.

Amy Perry was a close friend of Murphy and a fellow Marine, she describes Murphy as the best of a generation and someone to aspire to be like.

"Jerry is what we refer to in the Marines as one of those good ole salty dogs and he is one of a kind," Perry said.

Murphy served in the Marines and rose to the rank of League Commandant for Detachment 180 in St. Joseph. He will be succeeded as commandant for detachment 180 by Richard Hardy.

"The commandant means that he is in charge of his detachment, the safety of his people and most of all the community," Hardy said.

A dedicated Marine, Murphy took pride in his country and in his service.

"Everytime he would see the flag and see our colors he would solute, he would stand at attention and you wouldn't be surprised if you see a tear running down his face," Perry said.

After serving in the United States Marine Corp, Murphy spent his time helping local veterans. He was active with the American Legion, St. Joseph VFW, a member of the Joint Veterans Committee,Honor Guard and would often assist families of veterans with arrangements for traditional military funerals.

Murphy took pride in helping lay his fellow servicemen and women to rest, setting high standards for the level of detail and respect in the burial of veterans.

"It's the last thing that you can do for that individual that gave so much to their country. It is such a respect and it's such an honor to be a part of that because finally they can lay to rest and they can be at peace," Perry said.

But sadly after years of assisting the families of fallen veterans, plans must be made to give Murphy a ceremony on his own.

Friends and fellow Marines spoke of Murphy’s dedication and character saying he truly lived up to the Marines motto

"There is nobody that can fill that man's shoes, no matter how hard we try. I can come close, but I'll never fill them," Hardly said. “He was a Marine, Semper Fidelis; always faithful, always true."

Commandant will be put to rest at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home in St.Joseph, Missouri with funeral and burial arrangements pending.

The Murphy family is asking for assistance in covering the cost of the Commandant’s services. If you would like to make a contribution log on to http://www.meierhoffer.com/obituaries/Jerry-Murphy?obId=2826106#/obituaryInfo.