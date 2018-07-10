Community leaders meet with new SJSD superintendent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph School District is ready to move forward under the leadership of new superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

"We know from our recent history that we have work to do, to not only be the kind of district that provides quality education, but provides the backbone for our community," President and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Patt Lilly said.

Leaders in the community met Van Zyl on Tuesday.

"Not only maintain the relationship we have had with the school district for decades, but improve it," United Way President Kylee Strough said.

"It's a partnership, it's not something that you just do as as school district, you work with your community partners and your police and fire department," Van Zyl said. "Everybody that we've talked to really wants to do great things and wants to continue to move forward, being very positive."