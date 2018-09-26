Clear
Congressional candidate talks to area farmers in St. Joseph

U.S. Congressional candidate for Missouri's 6th district, Henry Martin, spoke to area farmers Wednesday evening.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 8:44 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Congressional candidate for Missouri's 6th district Henry Martin spoke to area farmers Wednesday evening.

Martin spoke to a number of people in the community about issues that today's farmers are facing. One of the main topics of discussion was the impact that tariffs, put in place by the Trump Administration, are having on local farmers.

At the meeting, many farmers spoke about the tariffs hurting their bottom line.

"Family farmers are barely getting by as it is," Martin said. "They are looking to break even. You know, from the gentlemen that were here tonight, that's basically the message that I got. They are breaking even but it's not easy."

In October, Martin's campaign will be hitting the road for a RV tour.

Henry Martin will face Republican incumbent, U.S. Representative Sam Graves, in the November election. Graves has been in office since 2001.

