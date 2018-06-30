Convenience Store Robbed Friday Night

ST. JOSEPH, MO
A robbery took place at the Pacific Quick Stop at 2018 S. Belt Hwy in St. Joseph Friday night.
According to SJPD, a male entered the convenience store at around 10:30 PM with a gun and robbed the convenience store.
No injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation.
