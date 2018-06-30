Clear
Convenience Store Robbed Friday Night

A robbery took place at the Pacific Quick Stop at 2018 S. Belt Hwy in St. Joseph Friday night.

Posted: Jun. 30, 2018 12:12 PM
Updated: Jun. 30, 2018 12:14 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

ST. JOSEPH, MO

According to SJPD, a male entered the convenience store at around 10:30 PM with a gun and robbed the convenience store. 

No injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation. 

