Cool Weather For Friday



After a rainy Thursday, a few showers are possible into Friday as cool temperatures stick around. Expect a mostly cloudy day on Friday as highs will be in the 70s.

Temperatures do begin to warm back up as we get into the weekend. For Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

We'll return to an active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain & storm chances on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 80s. We'll be back up to the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun & clouds.

