Cool Weather For Friday

After a rainy Thursday, a few showers are possible into Friday as cool temperatures stick around. Expect a mostly cloudy day on Friday as highs will be in the 70s.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


Temperatures do begin to warm back up as we get into the weekend. For Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s. Sunday will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

We'll return to an active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain & storm chances on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 80s. We'll be back up to the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun & clouds.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
