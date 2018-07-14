Cooler Day with Scattered Thunderstorms

After some much needed rain Friday night, rain chances continue into your Saturday. Expect skies to be mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Today will not be a washout but will be a lot cooler. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

For tonight, a slight chance for thunderstorms will continue as low temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

