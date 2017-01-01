Cooper Burton Signs LOI, Will Attend Illinois St.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.

Benton quarterback Cooper Burton took advantage of the earlier signing period, and will head to Illinois St. this fall to continue his football career.

"They were the school that talked to me every single day," Burton said of his decision to attend Illinois St. "They were just more consistant that any other school was so if they are loyal now and they're loyal throughout the whole process, they'll be loyal when you get there, so I appreciated it."

Cooper now joins his brother, Devin, and father, Julio, and can call himself a college football player. Devin currently plays at Missouri Western and Julio played at Benedictine.

Cooper credits his family, more importantly his brother, for helping him make the right choice.

"He (Devin) encouraged me to do what I thought was right and he encouraged me to do what I felt was best," Cooper said. "He just said, 'Go where you feel like your heart is going', and that's where it was going."

"He just watched his older brother with his accomplishments and just kind of followed in his footsteps," Julio Burton said. "But at the same time, he's his own kid and he does his own thing but just from a preparation stand point, he's seen his brother do it, he did it the right way, so he's going to do it the right way also."