Council approves increase for softball fees

(St.Joseph,MO) People on city softball teams will be paying more to play next season. Monday night the city council voted to increase the participation fees for city softball teams at Heritage Park.

Softball leagues will pay an additional $5, bringing the total cost to $400 per team for a 10 game season. Costs for fast-pitch leagues will increase $30, to $450 per team for a 10 game season. The park will continue charging a $1 gate fee for people wanting to attend the games.

Assistant Parks Director Jeff Atkins said the fee increase will help them keep up with the rising cost of operations and field maintenance.

“All of our costs are going up; fuel is going up to maintain the fields; the costs of our employees is going up; the cost of materials are going up and we just have to try to recoup some of that money for our increases,” Atkins said. “By doing so, we are still cheaper [to play for] than the communities around us.”

The increase in participation fees for softball teams will take effect next summer.