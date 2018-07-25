Crash on I-229 sends one man to hospital

(St.Joseph,MO) A single vehicle crash on I-229 sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

St. Joseph police responded to the accident at around noon. Officers said a van pulling a 20 foot trailer full of logs was traveling westbound on I-229 when the load became unbalanced and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver was transported by a private car to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.There were no other passengers in the van when it crashed. No other vehicles were damaged in the accident, but traffic in the westbound lanes of I-229 were reduced to a single lane for about an hour.

The driver was not issued a ticket. The accident is still under investigation with the St.Joseph Police Department.