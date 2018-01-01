Saturday Afternoon Fire Destroys Trailer Home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire destroyed a home Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

The trailer home was located along the 2600 block of Southwest State Route U.

Fire officials said the residents of the home had burned trash in their yard earlier that afternoon. The residents left the home believing the trash fire was out, but that was not the case. Authorities confirmed the trash fire was the cause of the flames.

Officials said two residents lived in the home, however no one was home at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported.

The house was destroyed, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family.