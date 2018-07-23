Clear

Crews raise sunken duck boat from bottom of Table Rock Lake

The boat went down Thursday night after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 23, 2018 12:10 PM

(BRANSON, Mo.) Crews have recovered the wreckage of a duck boat from the bottom of Table Rock Lake near Branson.

The U.S. Coast Guard raised the remains of the Ride the Ducks boat to the surface Monday morning. The boat went down Thursday night after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people.

The vessel will be transported to a secure facility for further inspection and investigation. Divers already recovered a digital recorder from the boat. The National Transportation Safety Board is hoping the recorder will assist in their investigation into why the boat sank.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is likely to take months to complete.

After a very nice weekend in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, things do begin to change for the upcoming workweek in terms of both temperatures & rain chances.
