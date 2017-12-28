Crowds Hit the Slopes at Snow Creek

The cold weather might be keeping some people indoors, but the snowy weather has been ideal for skiers and snowboarders at Snow Creek.

The seasonal ski resort opened up the slopes Tuesday, December 26 and has been bustling ever since.

Snow Creek welcomes families, and skiers of all ages and experience levels to come out and enjoy the snow.

“We’ve been here for 32 years, it’s a great place to come out for your first time or if you’ve been skiing for years. I’ve skied all over the country and I still have a fantastic time out here,” Snow Creek Guest Services representative Darin Pond said.

Skiers as young as 3 years old are hitting the slopes in Snow Creek’s Ski with Me program working their way up to the advanced skier/snowboarder course at Rattlesnake terrain.

“It's a lot of fun to ski [here] we’ve got a lot of challenging terrain. We have terrain for the very beginning, first-timers, all the way up to an advanced skier, that's been skiing for years; you can come out and have a good time,” Pond said.

Cold weather combined with the 48 inches of man-made snow from over 60 snow guns created the perfect place for snowboarders to rip down Snow Creek’s main 300-foot slope.

Snow Creek will be open extended hours between now and New Year's day for their holiday break celebration. Normal hours will resume January 2, from noon to 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, log on to https://www.skisnowcreek.com.