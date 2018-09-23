Thousands sipped, sampled at Great Northwest Wine Fest

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) For the past 8 years, thousands have traveled to a tiny town for an afternoon of food, music and great wine from Missouri.

This year was no exception, as the 9th year of Missouri’s Great Northwest Wine Fest returned to Griffith Park in Mound City with old favorites and new attractions.

Event organizer, Marilyn Alldredge said the event began as a modest endeavor but has turned into an annual autumn event, with couples, families, and groups of friends enjoying wine while listening to music in the great outdoors.

“A lot of them are coming and just listening to the entertainment,” Alldredge said. “There’s lots of lines at the winery booths so we are really pleased with the turnout we’ve had.”

Wine, of course, was the event’s main attraction, and visitors had plenty to choose from. Alldredge said 67 vendors traveled from all over the state to participate in the event. Event goers zigzagged through 11 wineries offering samples and bottles for purchase.

Between sips of wine, visitors could catch musicians serenading a crowd, four different food spots for hungry guests and crafters and vendors offering a variety of goods.

“We’ve already had people ask if they can come back already,” Alldredge said. “The wineries are excited about the fabulous business they did here today.”

The local wine showcase raises money for the Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation, an organization that provides free assistance to local businesses.

The event was held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11:30 to 7 p.m. For more information about the event or Northwest Enterprise Facilitation click here.