Dangerous Wind Chills to Linger Through New Year's Weekend

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Anyone headed out to celebrate the New Year this weekend in northwest Missouri will face brutal, cold temperatures.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until midnight Sunday. The real shot of arctic air will come on New Year's Eve into New Year's Day as low temperatures drop between -5 to -20 degrees with the colder temperatures on the north side of the Missouri River. Wind chill values will range between -20 and -35 degrees.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite and hypothermia symptoms in as little as 30 minutes. Staying indoors is recommended, but if going outside, make sure you have the appropriate clothing and an emergency kit with blankets in your vehicle.