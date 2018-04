(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A top administrator is leaving the St. Joseph School District.

The district announced Tuesday that Director of Finance Wes Metz has accepted a position as chief financial officer for the Lee's Summit R-7 School District.

The Board of Education accepted his resignation at Monday night's meeting.

Metz has been with the St. Joseph School District since 2015 and also serves as the Board of Education treasurer.

His last day will be June 30.