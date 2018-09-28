Donated professional clothes available for Northwest students

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Professors at Northwest Missouri State University opened a "Career Closet" on Friday to assist students with dressing professionally.

The Career Closet will allow students to take donated professional clothes to use in job interviews or other events. And all clothes are free.

NWMSU Senior, Riley Kraus, is grateful that professors are looking out for them.

"Its awesome that they have they want to go the extra mile for us not just in the classroom but outside also," Kraus said.

The Career Closet will hold another reopening in November when more donations are accepted.

If you are interested in donating clothes, contact Jill Brown at 660-562-1251.