Downtown Recreational Center Seeks Name Change

Change is coming to the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center.

"What we did was put out a ballot and ask people to suggest name changes and sign their name and submit them." said Barbara Wilkerson, a volunteer for the center and coordinator of a drawing to pick the new name.

Many people around feel the current name is too long, and out of touch.

"In this day and age we seem to deal in shorter names than that." said Wilkerson, adding that people who are 50 yrs old do not consider themselves seniors. Those who work at the center feel that word is turning potential members away from recent renovations, like its new fitness center.

"A lot of people do use that and enjoy it." said Wilkerson.

Members at the fitness center had mixed reaction to the idea of a name change.

"I think the name is fine the way it is." said Marsha Medows, a member of the center.

"I can see people in their 50's not wanting to be called seniors yet, but they're gonna be soon!" said Peggy Stallard, another member.

"I think Joyce Raye Patterson Center is fine, if 'senior' offends anybody, then take that out." said Sylvia Summers, another member.

Outside the center however, there's been an overwhelming response from the public

"I never thought we'd get this many suggestions, i think we had over 70!" said Wilkerson.

The name change is seen as an important step for the center's future, Stallard says the center saved her life after her heart attack.

"I came here and I started moving." said Stallard.

For Peggy, it doesn't matter what name is on the building, just as long as she can keep moving.

"And you've gotta move the rest of your life." said Stallard.

Entries for a new name will continue to be accepted through next month, those interested in submitting entries are asked to drop them off at a Ballot Box located in the center.