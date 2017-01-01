Downtown Sees Holiday Shopping Boom

The clock is ticking to finish your holiday shopping and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift, you might want to look to local shops downtown.

Kelly Dahl opened Wild Layne Boutique in May 2017 and says the Christmas rush is exciting, but not surprising.

“A lot of people have procrastinated until now and so our sales have been booming the past few days, but I feel like that’s pretty typical,” Dahl said.

Amy Heath owns the Lucky Tiger vintage shop and says the store has been consistently busy since the beginning of December.

“It was very crowded for December’s first Saturdays and the Holiday in the Park. But it was the good kind of crowded, it was bustling and it felt very Christmasy and fun,” Heath said.

Even newer businesses downtown are experiencing the holiday boom.James Atkins opened Needful Things in the beginning of December and was amazed by the foot traffic the business has had so far.

“We just opened up December 1st and I wasn’t sure how it was going to be, but here in the last three days it’s really been hitting pretty hard,” Atkins said.

Several stores downtown will be open throughout the weekend and on Christmas eve for those wanting to pick up last minute items.