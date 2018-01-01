Driver Charged in Deadly Maryville Bar Crash

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A 21-year-old Maryville man was charged in an accident that killed a Northwest Missouri State University student.

Scroll for more content...



Alex Catterson faces involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to court documents, Catterson was intoxicated when his vehicle struck The Palms Bar & Grill around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Northwest sophomore Morgan McCoy, 19, of Liberty, Missouri was inside the building and later died at the hospital as the result of injuries she sustained when the car hit the building.

Court documents show Catterson's blood alcohol level was registered at .207.