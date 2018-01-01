Driver Missing After Crash on State Highway FF

Authorities are searching for the driver of an abandoned vehicle following a single vehicle crash on State Highway FF.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of Southeast Hillcrest Drive and Southeast State Highway FF.

A vehicle traveling southbound slid off the left side of the highway, crashing into a power line before coming to rest on its side in a ditch. When officers arrived on scene, the vehicle was found, but the driver was gone with no indication they were ejected from the vehicle on impact.

Several neighbors reported electrical problems as a result of the downed line. KCP&L and the Sheriff's Department will keep a portion of Highway FF closed until approximately 10 p.m. until the power line can be repaired.

It is unknown if the driver sustained any injuries or was under the influence at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.