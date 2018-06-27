Clear
Driver charged in deadly head-on collision on Belt Highway

Andrew Willis, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 4:46 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County prosecutors charged a Savannah, Mo. man Wednesday in a fatal head-on collision on the Belt Highway back in May.

According to court documents, officers believed Willis was under the influence of inhalants at the time of the crash.

A probable cause statement shows a blood sample taken from Willis came back positive for Difuoroethane, a chemical found in compressed air cans.

The statement also shows officers found cans of "Dust-Off" in Willis' car at the time of the crash.

Prior to the crash, the probable cause statement shows Willis appeared to be passed out at a green light at the intersection of Belt Highway and Pickett Road.

A witness honked several times waking up Willis. Police believe Willis passed out again as he continued north on the Belt Highway before crashing head-on with the victim's car near 36 Highway.

The crash killed 32-year-old Elvin Garcia-Silvestry.

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a stray thunderstorm possible by morning. Lows will be on the warm side in the low 70s. Thursday will be dangerously hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
