Driver charged in deadly head-on collision on Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County prosecutors charged a Savannah, Mo. man Wednesday in a fatal head-on collision on the Belt Highway back in May.

Scroll for more content...



Andrew Willis, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, officers believed Willis was under the influence of inhalants at the time of the crash.

A probable cause statement shows a blood sample taken from Willis came back positive for Difuoroethane, a chemical found in compressed air cans.

The statement also shows officers found cans of "Dust-Off" in Willis' car at the time of the crash.

Prior to the crash, the probable cause statement shows Willis appeared to be passed out at a green light at the intersection of Belt Highway and Pickett Road.

A witness honked several times waking up Willis. Police believe Willis passed out again as he continued north on the Belt Highway before crashing head-on with the victim's car near 36 Highway.

The crash killed 32-year-old Elvin Garcia-Silvestry.