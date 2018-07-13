Clear

Drought Conditions Worsen Across The Area

Parts of the area have been upgraded to an Extreme Drought with the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Posted: Jul. 13, 2018 6:08 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

Parts of the area have been upgraded to an Extreme Drought in the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The worst conditions are over DeKalb, Gentry, and Clinton counties and to the east. The rest of the area is in at least a Moderate to Severe Drought.

According to the National Weather Service, St. Joseph has received 10.23 inches of rain up to July 13th, which is 8.87 inches below normal. Compare that to last year when St. Joseph had picked up 15.86 inches to date.

The extreme heat and lack of rain has led to poor crop conditions and low water levels for area farmers. Hay production has been severely reduced this year as well as corn and soybeans.

The Farm Service Agency in Andrew and Buchanan counties is already applying for federal disaster relief programs that could provide assistance for area farmers. 

Stay with KQ2 for more updates on how the drought is impacting the area.

We are now over 8.50" below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. We are now in severe to extreme drought conditions, but some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
