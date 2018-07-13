Drought Conditions Worsen Across The Area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

Parts of the area have been upgraded to an Extreme Drought in the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The worst conditions are over DeKalb, Gentry, and Clinton counties and to the east. The rest of the area is in at least a Moderate to Severe Drought.

According to the National Weather Service, St. Joseph has received 10.23 inches of rain up to July 13th, which is 8.87 inches below normal. Compare that to last year when St. Joseph had picked up 15.86 inches to date.

The extreme heat and lack of rain has led to poor crop conditions and low water levels for area farmers. Hay production has been severely reduced this year as well as corn and soybeans.

The Farm Service Agency in Andrew and Buchanan counties is already applying for federal disaster relief programs that could provide assistance for area farmers.

