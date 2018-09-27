Drought conditions improve despite rainfall deficits

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - Drought conditions continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with slight improvements this week.

In the latest Drought Monitor, 63.35% of the state of Missouri is under some sort of drought designation, down from 68.93% last week. There was no change in D4 (Exceptional Drought) status which stays at 0.08%.

In Kansas, 78.54% of the state is not experiencing a drought, leaving 21.46% in at least D0 (Abnormally Dry) conditions. This is an increase from 20.91% last week. The drought is the worst in northeast Kansas.

Rainfall data for St. Joseph continues to show monthly and yearly deficits. According to the National Weather Service, St. Joseph has received 0.36 inches of rain in September. That is 2.72 inches below average for the month.

For the year, St. Joseph has observed 13.13 inches, which is 16.25 inches below normal.

The driest year on record in St. Joseph finished at 20.53 inches in 1901.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced at the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.